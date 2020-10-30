Shirley Rae Kelly
North Libert - Shirley Rae Kelly of North Liberty, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. In true Shirley fashion, this also happened to be her 92nd birthday as she always had a knack for flare.
She was born in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Roy and Vesta Rook. Shirley attended the University of Iowa where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and studied Sociology. While attending college, she met her loving husband, Charles U. "Kork" Kelly whom she married on April 14, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Shirley was known for spreading unconditional love to all those she knew and then some. She volunteered endless hours at the U of I Hospitals and Clinics, cheering up patients in need. Shirley loved to play bridge and was a much better player than she would have you believe. She loved planning dinners for her family and friends, sharing a glass of wine, and was always on the hunt for some dark chocolate. She will be remembered for her loving spirit, quick wit, and countless acts of kindness.
Her family includes her children, Kristine Lock (Dennis), and C. Kevin Kelly (Karren); her grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Oma", David Lock (Shawn), Lisa Huff (Mike), Mike Lock (Jenessa), Katie Blakley (Jay), Kori Kelly (Curtis Flagg), and Karli Mays (Ian); 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kork; and her sister, Susan Moorman.
A virtual funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:30 am; please visit www.celebratingthelifeofShirleyR.Kelly.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Iowa City Hospice or Eastern Iowa Alzheimer's Association
. You may also visit the funeral home website to share a thought, memory or condolence @ www.gayandciha.com
.