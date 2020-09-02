Sonya Larsen
Iowa City - Sonya "Sunny" Carolyn Larsen (née Benna), age 86 of Iowa City died peacefully at home surrounded by family early morning on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be private. A live stream will be available for others to view (Friday, September 2nd at 1:00 pm). Service for the family will be at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City, where Sunny has been an active member since 1960. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Free Medical Clinic, Iowa City Hospice or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Sunny is preceded in death by her husband, Karl, mother Harriet, father Bertil, mother-in-law, Anna, and father-in-law Karl. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Clausen, of Iowa City, daughter Annie Larsen of Iowa City, son (Karl) Sam Larsen of Lone Tree, Iowa, daughter Sara Larsen of Madison, Wisconsin, son Tom Larsen of Iowa City, and grandchildren, Faun, Annika, Kristen, Jericho, Kaj, Leif and Jonus.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
.