Sr. Marie Clare Vittetoe, CHM
Davenport - Sr. Marie Clare Vittetoe, CHM, 93, of Davenport, formerly of Ottumwa, IA, and Lexington, KY, passed away July, 31, 2020 at the Humility of Mary Center, Davenport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Humility of Mary Magnificat Chapel. Per her wish the rite of cremation will be accorded and graveside services and inurnment will be 1:30pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in St. Mary's Cemetery, Keota, IA. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 W. Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA 52804 or St. James Catholic School, Washington, IA.
The full obituary may be read and online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
.