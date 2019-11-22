|
|
Stanley D. Bishop
Coralville - Stanley D. "Stan" Bishop, 92, longtime resident of Coralville, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Coralville United Methodist Church where there will be a time of visitation from 9am until services. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Coralville United Methodist Church or the . To share a memory, thought or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Stanley was born February 17, 1927, in Norwalk, Iowa the son of Paul and Ruby (Gideon) Bishop. He graduated from Norwalk High School, received his BA from Simpson College and his Masters from Colorado State University. Stan served in the United States Army during WWII. He married Betty Dettmann on July 21, 1951, in Des Moines. Stanley and Betty had their first date on April 12, 1947. Months before Betty's death they had celebrated their 70th. Anniversary of that first date!
Stan had been in education for over 37 years, 22 years of which were as principal of Coralville Central Elementary School. He was a longtime member of the Coralville United Methodist Church, National Education Association, Iowa State Education Association, Kappa Theta Psi and the Coralville American Legion. Stan worked with the Boy Scouts, volunteered with the church, and enjoyed traveling with his family, having visited all 50 states and many of our nation's national parks.
His family includes his two children, Rick Bishop (Marie) of Raymond, IA, and Mary Bishop of Woodstock, IL; grandson, Brian Bishop (Molly) of Parnell, IA and great-grandsons, Wesley David and Zachary Stanley. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty in 2017; daughter-in-law, Pam Bishop and brothers, Willard, Keith, and Lowell Bishop.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019