Dr. Stanley Teggatz
Cedar Rapids - Dr. Stanley David Teggatz of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away April 16, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was born August 22nd, 1946, the son of Alvin and Elsie Lorenz Teggatz. He attended grammar school at Immanuel Lutheran school, rural Williamsburg. In 1964 he graduated from Williamsburg High School as valedictorian of his class. In 1968 he graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Farm Operations and was united in marriage to Beth Schaefer at St. John's Lutheran church at Homestead. In 1972 he graduated from ISU Veterinary College and was inducted into Phi Zeta Veterinary Honor Society. Dr. Teggatz practiced in Britt, Iowa for one year. In 1973 he returned to his home town and opened the Teggatz Animal Hospital in the basement of his house, with his wife as vet tech and mother of two small sons. In 1975 he formed a very enjoyable partnership with two existing older solo practitioners in town, Dr. D.T. White and Dr. J.E. Riggenbach. In 1978 he established the Veterinary Medical Center and built his clinic north of Williamsburg and began to hire and mentor ambitious new ISU graduates. He took great pride in seeing the practice grow to become one of the largest in eastern Iowa. Dr. Teggatz retired in 2001. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. The last fifteen years were filled with many different trips with the grandchildren and attending their activities. He spent a great deal of time fishing with his grandchildren and showing them all how to hunt mushrooms as well as small game and pheasant. Dr. Teggatz was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada with his sons and friends; and numerous trips to North Dakota to duck hunt. Dr. Teggatz was active in his community as a former Iowa County Board of Health member and Williamsburg School Board member. He was a former board member of the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Association, and an IVMA and AVMA member. He also received several county conservation awards for his farming practices. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Williamsburg. He was a forty-five year member of the Williamsburg Lions Club and charter member of the Williamsburg Ruritan Club. Dr. Teggatz was an avid Cyclone fan and enjoyed ribbing his Hawkeye friends when he could.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Beth; his three sons Dr. Chris Teggatz and wife Dr. Tanya Teggatz of Cedar Rapids, Dr. Curt Teggatz and his wife Dr. Susan Teggatz of Carroll, and Chad Teggatz of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Emma, Anna, Katie, and John Teggatz of Cedar Rapids and Charlie, Will, and Jack Teggatz of Carroll; his sister-in-law Dr. Mary Fast and husband Doug Fast, Omaha; niece Cara Estes and husband Commander Adam Estes and their children Aaron, Henry and Charlie, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and nephew Elliot Fast of Omaha. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Alvin and Elsie Teggatz; and his special four-legged hunting friends: Major, Chelsea, Toby, and Ellie Mae.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2978 225th Street, Williamsburg, Iowa. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, 407 North Highland Street, Williamsburg. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Williamsburg, or to the Williamsburg Lions Club Leader Dog Program. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
The family is extremely grateful to Dr. Tim Momany of Amana and Dr. C. Ghosh and the entire staff of the Ghosh Clinic of Cedar Rapids for their outstanding medical care and compassion. The family is also thankful for the nursing care given by Debbie Ridder, R.N.. In addition, the family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Dennis and Donna Oldorf House of Hiawatha for their care during the last four days of life.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019