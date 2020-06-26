Stanley "Gene" Vincent
Stanley "Gene" Vincent

West Branch - Stanley Eugene "Gene" Vincent, 85, passed away June 16, 2020 at the Crestview Specialty Care Center in West Branch after a battle with cancer.

Gene was born January 9, 1935 at the family farmhouse south of Centerdale, IA. He was the youngest of four sons (Ken, Chet and Lew) of Everett and Ada (Albin) Vincent. Gene was active in West Branch high school sports, music and 4-H. He went to Iowa State College for two years where he enjoyed being a member of the Iowa State College Marching Band in the percussion section and met many lifelong friends there. He then returned home to the family farm, first with his parents and then with his wife and sons.

Gene was married in 1963 to Nancy Brockschink and they spent their lives on the farm raising crops, hogs, cattle and chickens. They are parents to two sons, Eric (and wife Janse) who live in Madison, WI with their son Bradley and Troy (and wife Leanna) of West Branch with daughter Grace and Son Grant.

Gene was an active member of the community serving on the county 4-H council, County Fair Board, West Branch United Methodist Church finance committee and various West Branch School district committees in the 70s and 80s. He supported his kids and grandkids activities by volunteering and driving on numerous school athletic, and music trips. Gene was a people person.

His happiest times were visiting with friends and family over a cup of coffee or a game of cards. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Private family graveside services were held in the West Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cedar County Extension in Gene's memory. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch is caring for Gene's family.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
