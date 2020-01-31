|
Stephen Fowler
Iowa City - Stephen Fowler, 75, of Iowa City, passed away January 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with dementia for four years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassus Hospice in Cedar Rapids. The family would like to thank the staff at Compassus Hospice for the love and care they provided to Stephen and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Fowler; his son Brian Stephen Fowler; his grandson, Brian Lee Fowler; two sisters, Bonnie (Max) Hanson and Johann Rigel; sister and brother in laws, Carmela (Bart) Schuchert, Joe Loria, and Louis (Carol) Loria, and many nieces and nephews. Stephen is also survived by his beloved pup, Killer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother in law, Leonard, and sister in law, Mary Jo.
A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020