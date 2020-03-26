Services
Iowa City - Stephen W. Schultz, age 36 of the Iowa City area died this week in his apartment.

He was the son of Paul and Julie (Dunifer) Schultz who was born February 7, 1984, here in Iowa City. Attending Iowa City Schools, he graduated from West High School with the Class of 2002. He graduated from the University of Iowa with his BS degree in Sociology. Starting in high school Steve has worked a number of jobs including HyVee, Systems Unlimited and Goodwill.

His family includes his parents, Julie and Paul; brother, Eric Schultz; grandmother, Alice Dunifer; aunts and uncles, Dr. Mark and Shari Schultz; Marcia Schultz esq, Sue and John Podlesak, Jeff Dunifer; numerous cousins, and former wife, Anna Adam Wisdom. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Jean Schultz and grandfather, Donald Dunifer.

Private family services will be held later. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Steve's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
