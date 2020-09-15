1/1
Steve Maxey
Steve Maxey

Iowa City - Stephen "Steve" A. Maxey, 85, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday at 1:30 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Please respect social distancing at the cemetery and masks are strongly recommended. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Stephen Maxey Memorial Fund. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.

Steve was born October 5, 1934 in North Liberty, the son of Arthur and Grace (Huffman) Maxey. He grew up in North Liberty and after the death of his father, the family moved to Iowa City. Steve was united in marriage to Esther Gorvin July 14, 1969 in Rockford, Illinois. He worked as a custodian for the City of Iowa City and the Iowa City Community School District.

Survivors include his wife Esther; step-daughter Karen Gaffey and her daughter Kiera Gaffey, both of Tiffin; sons, Steven Maxey, Doug Maxey and Michael Maxey; in laws, Phyllis (Roy) Frazer of Sun City, Arizona, Betty (Dick) DeJong of Waxahachie, Texas, Ed (Marlene) Gorvin of Mahomet, Illinois, Larry Gorvin of Oxford, Gene Gorvin of Coralville and Norma (Bob) Jett of Iowa City and many nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; 5 sisters, 3 brothers, 1 brother in law and 3 sisters in law.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
