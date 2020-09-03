Steve Pidima
Victor - Steve Pidima, age 72 of Victor, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
A celebration of his life will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lake Iowa Nature Center, 2550 G Avenue, Ladora, IA 52251. The gathering will be held in the lower level.
Memorials may be designated to the Steve Pidima Memorial Fund and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Steve's family online at www.smithfh.com
Steven Joe Pidima was born the son of Joseph Lewis Pidima and Genevieve Ruth (Van Scoyoc) Pidima on June 4, 1948, in Belle Plaine, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm south of Victor and graduated from the Victor High School with the class of 1966.
Steve was united in marriage to Barbara Ellen Knowler on June 4, 1983 at the Victor United Methodist Church. Steve farmed most of his life and had worked at Victor Manufacturing for 20 years.
Steve was an outdoorsman who loved farming the land, hunting and fishing. He was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. Steve will be remembered for being a Ford truck guy, for wearing his snap flannels, for his stubbornness, and for the strong love of his family.
Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara Pidima of Victor, son, Kevin (Jennifer) Pidima of Williamsburg; two daughters, Dawn (Paul) Risner of Williamsburg and Kelsey (Cody) Hicks of Montezuma; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Diane (George) Kristjanson of Shellsburg, IA and Stan Pidima of Marion, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Genevieve (Van Scoyoc) Pidima.