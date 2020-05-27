|
Steven C. Thorne
Boiling Springs, PA - Steven C. Thorne of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, formerly of Iowa City, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 18, 2020. Steven was born February 4, 1966 in Albany, Missouri, to William and Janice (Fankhauser) Thorne. He was a graduate of City High School, and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Steven earned an M.B.A from Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California.
Lieutenant Commander (Retired) Thorne was a decorated twenty-year veteran of the United States Navy, having served as a Supply Logistics Officer in various assignments, including during Operation Iraqi Freedom with the Fifth Fleet Strike Force and on CINCPAC Fleet Staff. Most recently, Steven worked for the Department of the Navy as a Logistics Manager for the U.S. Navy Stored Value Card Program, providing support to 132 Navy ships and over 250,000 Sailors and Marines.
Steven married Erin Wimer in 2001 and together they have four children. After being stationed at various posts throughout the U.S., they made their home in Pennsylvania following Steven's retirement from the Navy and return to civilian work.
Steven was adored by his family, and his greatest joy was loving them in return. He was a volunteer coach for the South Middleton Soccer Association and served as president of the Boiling Springs High School Volleyball Booster Club. Steven was fearless and courageous, and inspired all he met by his charisma and charm.
Steven is survived by his parents William and Janice Thorne of Iowa City; wife Erin and their four children Aubrie, Kaden, Connor, and Trent of Boiling Springs PA; sister Susan (Thorne) Rasmussen of Jefferson, IA; brother Brian (Kathy) Thorne of Valencia, CA; sisters-in-law Katie (Aaron Martin) of Mechanicsburg, PA and Amy (Dave Weimer) of Boiling Springs, PA, mother-in-law Elizabeth Rahilly of Boiling Springs, PA; father-in-law Dwight Wimer of Carlisle, PA, and twelve nieces and nephews: Sarah, Chris, and Alex Rasmussen, Andrew and Tyler Thorne, Kyle, Rhia, Iain and Teagan Martin, and Jonah, Eli, and Olivia Weimer. He was preceded in death by his beloved niece, Emily Thorne.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle PA 17013. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an educational fund for Steven's children. Checks may be made payable to Erin Thorne and sent c/o Aaron D. Martin, Esq., P.O.Box 484, New Kingstown, PA 17070.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 27 to May 28, 2020