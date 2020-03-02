|
Steven Eric Fortmann
Hannibal, MO - Steven Eric Fortmann, 57 of Hannibal, MO, formerly of Iowa City, Iowa passed away at 1:35 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Steven's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
A second visitation will be held in Iowa City, Iowa on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Iowa City Church located at 4643 American Legion Road in Iowa City, IA. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM at the church.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Steven was born on December 31, 1962 in Kenosha, WI to Larry Fortmann and Phyllis Scott Fortmann.
He was married to Rhonda Sue Walden on April 8, 2011 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Rachel Fortmann Stockton (Shad) of Dallas, TX; two sons, Andrew Fortmann Reynolds (Jenny) of Coralville, IA and Joshua Fortmann of Johnson City, TN; one step son, Christopher Bremmer of Palmyra, MO; one step daughter, Danielle Spratt of Hannibal, MO; two brothers, Timothy Fortmann of Seattle, WA and Harper Apted (Tamsma) of Indiana; seven sisters, Suzie Bernal (Ernesto) of Minnesota, Tanya Fortmann of Minnesota, Heather Swinney (Steve) of North Pole, Alaska, Harmony Tomazewski (Frank) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Healey Glessner (Tim) of Montana, Honor Mann (Chris) of Montana and Holly Callarman (Brian) of Montana; two grandchildren, Jack Silas Stockton and Baby girl Stockton that is due in April of 2020; one step granddaughter, Ivy Athena Yakes; mother, Jan Spang (Gary) of Indiana; father in law, Ron Walden; brother in law, Ross Walden (Stephanie) of Moberly, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents.
Steven was a retired police officer from the Iowa City Police Department. Steven retired after over 30 years of service with the Department.
Away from work Steven was always on the go. He loved to be outdoors, fishing, camping, hiking and even cycling. With a playful and competitive spirit Steven always enjoyed game nights with his family, playing board games or visiting the firing range where he maintained excellent marksmanship skills. An avid traveler, Steven enjoyed adventures with his family from Alaska to Hawaii and everywhere in between. Loving to sing, Steven was also a self-taught guitarist that sang with the worship team at the Clover Road Christian Church. Most of all Steven loved his family and his God. He loved to witness to people and share God's love. He always looked forward to the moments he could share with his family and friends.
Steven was a Christian by faith and currently attended the Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. Steven formerly attended the Iowa City Church in Iowa City, IA.
Memorials may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation.
