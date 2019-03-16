|
|
Steven Jensen
Iowa City -
Steven W Jensen 76, formerly of West Branch, passed away February 14, 2019, of complications from Alzheimers disease.
He worked and had retired from Proctor & Gamble in Iowa City.
Survivors are his brother Keith Jensen of Green Valley, Arizona, his son Mark Jensen of Cedar Rapids, his daughter Brenda Bender (Mike) of Kalona, and three grandchildren.
Inurnment will be in the West Branch Cemetery at a private family service. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfunerlahome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 16, 2019