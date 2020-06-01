Sunnia Kay Deney
Tipton - Sunnia Kay Deney, 45, formerly of Tipton, passed away early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 in her home in Iowa City, after losing her battle with cancer.
For the many friends and family wishing to pay their respects to Sunnia, Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, will be hosting an outdoor drive through visitation on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00pm, followed by a graveside service at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, 200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, Iowa 52242
Tipton - Sunnia Kay Deney, 45, formerly of Tipton, passed away early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 in her home in Iowa City, after losing her battle with cancer.
For the many friends and family wishing to pay their respects to Sunnia, Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, will be hosting an outdoor drive through visitation on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00pm, followed by a graveside service at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, 200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, Iowa 52242
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.