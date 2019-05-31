|
Susan Michael
Iowa City - Susan Kay Michael, age 62, of Iowa City, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by family at the Bird House in Iowa City after a courageous battle with renal cancer. She was born to Richard and Frances (Beenen) Michael on December 21, 1956.
Sue attended Longfellow Elementary, Regina Junior High and Regina High School, before graduating from Kirkwood Community College. She worked for Briarwood for 30 years as a cook; she loved her work and continually took care of both residents and coworkers.
Sue was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was always taking care of others, without concern for herself. She enjoyed baking, reading, spending time with her family, and spoiling her great nieces and nephews. She was a huge animal lover and Miss Penny was her favorite.
Sue is survived by her sisters, Barb (Bryan) Dietz of Iowa City, Pam (Rick) Tanaka of Hopkins, MN, Patricia Michael, Jana Michael; and brother, Bob (Cathy Zaharis) Michael of Iowa City; four nieces, Molly Dietz, Jenny (Anthony) Castillo, Sara Dietz, Lauren (Dan) O'Neil; four nephews, Mike (Courtney) Tanaka, Jeff Tanaka, Greg Michael, and Randy Tanaka; four great nephews, two great nieces and one great nephew on the way.
The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, with a rosary recited at 3:30 PM prior to the visitation. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Wenceslaus Church, 618 East Davenport Street, Iowa City. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hills.
The Michael family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Bird House for their wonderful care they provided Sue in her last few weeks and to Dr. Laux and the staff at the UI Holden Cancer Center for their treatment and compassion over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sue's name to the Holden Cancer Center, the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County and the Richard and Frances Michael Family Scholarship in care of the Regina Foundation. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 31, 2019