Susan Sass
South English - South English- Susan Marie Sass was born February 23, 1945 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was adopted by Carl and Ruby (Jansen) Carlson. Sue graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines in 1963. She went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Iowa. Sue worked as a social worker for Keokuk County DHS and later Linn and Johnson Counties. Sue was a member of the English River Church of the Brethren near South English. She enjoyed shopping, doll collecting, bead work, basket making, horseback riding and animals. Sue died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 74 years.
Sue is survived by her partner and wife of 45 years Vickie Wyant of South English; twin daughters Karla Sass of Knoxville, TN and Darla (Mark) Stevens of Spring Grove, MN; two grandchildren Robyn and Cheyenne Moen; two great grandchildren Kyra Linn and Nova Adlee; an adoptive daughter Stacey Holland; a stepson David Sass; a sister Ruth Ann Lonnes of Newport Beach, CA and special long term friends. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents and her birth mother Ruth Marie Lonnes.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the English River Church of the Brethren, near South English. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation. A general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home in North English is in charge of arrangements. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 5, 2019