Iowa City - Susan U. Squier, a long-time resident of Manville Heights, died on 17 February, age 76. Born in Lancashire, England to George and Marjorie Haythornthwaite, Sue attended Howells School in Wales before moving to London to study biochemistry, earning her PhD from the London Hospital Medical School, where she met and married Christopher Squier. After post-doctoral study in Chicago, they settled in Iowa City in 1975 with their first daughter, Emma. Their second daughter, Susie, was born in 1976. Sue spent 22 years as a researcher in Biochemistry and Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa. She subsequently volunteered in the VA Hospital gift shop and spent thirteen years as a volunteer with Iowa City Hospice. Sue travelled widely but most enjoyed spending time at her apartment in Chichester, England. Following the birth of her grandaughter in 2016, Sue became a devoted grandmother, a role tragically cut short by the onset of a brain tumour last year. She spent her final weeks at the Bird House.

A remembrance will be held at Lensing Funeral Home, 605 Kirkwood Avenue on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM with tea and biscuits to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bird House- Hospice Home of Johnson County or Iowa City Hospice.

Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
