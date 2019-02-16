|
|
Tanya D. (Hull) Dlouhy-Wright
Tanya D. (Hull) Dlouhy-Wright, 59, of Cedar Rapids, IA passed away February 10, 2019, surrounded by family at The Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, IA.
There will be a celebration of life Sunday March 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Iowa City American Legion Post #17 @ 3016 Muscatine Ave Iowa City, IA 52240. In lieu of flowers the family has a Go fund me account and will take donations at the Legion. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 16, 2019