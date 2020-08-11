Ted A. Chambers
Iowa City - Ted A. Chambers, age 84 longtime area educator and coach died Monday, August 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 4pm Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4pm Sunday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in North Liberty.
