Teresa Ann Payne
North Liberty - Teresa Ann Payne, 59, died Tuesday at UIHC following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Teresa's life will be October 17, 2019, Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. A time of sharing will be at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation.
Teresa was born March 12, 1960 in Portsmith, Virginia, the daughter of Robert Charles Allman and Nancy Clelland. On July 23, 2005 Teresa married Raymond Gatheright.
Teresa received an associate degree in nursing and served as a nurse in the communities where she lived for 24 years. Most recently Teresa was a nurse at UIHC. She was a former resident of the Quad Cities. Teresa and Ray lived in Surprise, Arizona for twelve years, returning to North Liberty four years ago.
Teresa enjoyed craftwork, listening to rock and roll, and time spent traveling to Jamaica and other destinations. Most important to Teresa was her family.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Gatheright and her son, Kevin (Christa) Payne, both of North Liberty; Ray's son, Alex (Ashley) Gatheright and their children, Dakota and Remy; her three sisters, Debbie, Cindy and Jodi; her former spouse Mark (Karen) Payne; and her beloved pets, Tyler and Pounce.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 4, 2019