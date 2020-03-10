|
Teresa Dolezal
Iowa City - Teresa D. Dolezal, 68 of rural Iowa City died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A time for family and family to gather to remember, share and celebrate Terri's life will be held from 5 to 8 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will be at a later date at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020