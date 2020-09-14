Terry L. Bowton
Iowa City - Terry L. Bowton, age 79 of Iowa City died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for parking around the church) with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10am until 1pm Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.