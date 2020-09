Thalia Eileen SadewasserIowa City - Thalia Eileen Sadewasser, 63, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 18, 2020. She battled cancer for the past three years.A gathering to celebrate her life will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where a time of sharing led by Rev. Dr. Barrie Tritle will begin at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Iowa City Hospice or First United Methodist Church in Iowa City.To read the full obituary or to share a memory of Thalia, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com , where online condolences may be sent to family.