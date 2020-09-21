1/1
Thalia Eileen Sadewasser
Thalia Eileen Sadewasser

Iowa City - Thalia Eileen Sadewasser, 63, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 18, 2020. She battled cancer for the past three years.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where a time of sharing led by Rev. Dr. Barrie Tritle will begin at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Iowa City Hospice or First United Methodist Church in Iowa City.

To read the full obituary or to share a memory of Thalia, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to family.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
