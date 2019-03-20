|
|
Thelma Gragg
Williamsburg - Thelma Marie Gragg was born November 9, 1946 in Colorado Springs, CO the daughter of Andrew and Dora (Kempf) Snyder. She graduated in 1964 from Wasson High School in Colorado Springs. Thelma was united in marriage to David LeRoy Gragg in June 1964, they were blessed with two sons. They later divorced. Thelma has lived in Williamsburg since 1969. She has been employed as a babysitter, Tupperware dealer, in home elderly care and Systems Unlimited. She was a member of West Union Mennonite Church rural Parnell. Thelma enjoyed talking on the phone, listening to gospel music, collecting and drinking Pepsi, watching Kyle Bush in NASCAR, following all Iowa Hawkeye sports and especially watching her grandchildren in their activities. Thelma passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at the age of 72.
She is survived by her two sons, Dwane (Adriene) Gragg of Williamsburg and David Gragg of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Alex Gragg (girl friend Shelby Briney) and Andrew Gragg all of Cedar Rapids, Naomi Gragg (boy friend Ryan Basinger) of Webster City, Olivia Gragg and Danielle Gragg both of Williamsburg and a sister-in-law, Annie Irene Snyder of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dwane Snyder and Marvin in infancy.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at a later date. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Thelma and her family. A memorial fund has been established for the English Valley Care Center in North English or REA in Conroy. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Thelma has lived the last 11 months at the English Valley Care Center in North English. She loved the staff, and they gave her exceptional care, and residents all became her friends. Thelma truly enjoyed her time spent at the English Valley Care Center and the popcorn.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 20, 2019