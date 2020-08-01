Therese J. Harney
Iowa City - Therese J. Harney, 73, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Solon Nursing Care Center of complications related to COVID.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City with Father Stephen Witt officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Camp Courageous.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are requested at the service, visitation, and graveside.
Therese was born on May 15, 1947 in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Ambrose Francis and Rose Katherine (Roit) Harney. She was a 1965 graduate of University High School, where she played intramural softball.
In 1965 Therese and two associates were instrumental in organizing Iowa City's first basketball league through the Iowa City Recreation Center. Therese was an avid softball player for several local teams, mainly as catcher. She bowled for 42 years in national tournaments and was inducted into the Johnson County Hall of Fame.
Therese was employed at Sheller Globe from 1965 to 1972, where she was a packer, machine operator, group leader and trainer. She then moved to Victor Metal Company for one year before they closed the Iowa City plant. Therese then began work for Thomas and Betts Electronics where she worked from 1973 to 1992 when they closed their Iowa City factory. While at Thomas and Betts she was a packer and machine operator. In 1993, Therese went to work for Marketing Systems Unlimited as a Mystery Shopper for fast food restaurants. In June 2006 Therese tired of the constant travel and accepted a position as security guard at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort.
Therese was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Therese is survived by her siblings, Edmund Harney of Iowa City, David (Marianne) Harney of Solon, Patrick (Jean) Harney of Iowa City, James Harney of Nichols, Mary Ellen Dlouhy of Hills, Virginia (Dan) Ockenfels of Fairfax, and Rosa (Gene) Langenberg of Iowa City; sisters-in-law, Betty Harney of Forney, TX. And Emily Harney of Iowa City; and brother-in-law, James Clemen of Cascade, and many nieces and nephews.
Therese was preceded in death by parents; her brothers, Vincent, Francis, Ambrose "Joe", Thomas and Paul, and her sister, Vivian Clemen.
