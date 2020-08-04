Thomas "Tom" G. Abbott
Iowa City - Thomas "Tom" G. Abbott, 77, died peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospital Foundation.
Masks and social distancing will be required for those attending the service.
Tom was born November 29, 1942 in Iowa City, the son of Arthur and Florence (Wildman) Abbott. He was a 1961 graduate of City High School. Tom married Norma Reyhons Westfall on July 31, 1976 in Iowa City. They recently celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Tom was an electrical technician for HomeTown Dairy, later Robert's Dairy, retiring in 2003.
He was a gentle, caring man with a friendly smile for all. Tom loved time spent with his family and travels to Hawaii with Norma.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Norma; his son, Todd Abbott of Cedar Rapids; his step-son, Craig (Tami) Westfall of Iowa City; step daughter-in-law, Tammy Westfall of Omaha; grandchildren, Tiffaney (David) Tafolla of Omaha, Renee MacDonald of Iowa City, Ian (Samantha) Westfall of Tucson, AZ, and Dean Westfall of Minneapolis; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Bailey, Audrey, Cash, Lola, Leo, and Lucy; his sisters, Donna Hogan and Annette Wolf, both of Cedar Rapids.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two stepsons, Robert (Bob) and Kevin; and his brother-in-law, Larry.
