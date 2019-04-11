|
Thomas "Tom" J. Brazelton
Iowa City - Thomas "Tom" Joseph Brazelton, 78, formerly of Iowa City, died on April 1, 2019 at Harmony House Health Care in Waterloo, IA.
A gathering to celebrate Tom's life will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Iowa City CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank, 1121 S. Gilbert Ct. Iowa City, IA 52240.
Tom is survived by his loving daughter, Amy McGlumphry of North Liberty; his sister, Connie (Russell) Beavan of Lake Tomahawk, WI; his brother, Daniel (Beverly) Brazelton of Portland, OR; his nieces, Jennifer and Monica; his grand-niece and grand-nephew and special family friend, Sue Chase. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Grace Brazelton, and his sister, Mary Brazelton.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 11, 2019