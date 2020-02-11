|
|
Thomas Jacobs
Iowa City - Thomas "Tom" Jacobs, age 73, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020