Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Thomas Jacobs

Thomas Jacobs Obituary
Thomas Jacobs

Iowa City - Thomas "Tom" Jacobs, age 73, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

To share a thought, memory or condolence with the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
