|
|
Rev. Dr. Thomas Jarl Sheppard Mikelson
The Rev. Dr. Thomas Jarl Sheppard Mikelson, Minister Emeritus, First Parish in Cambridge, 84, of Belmont, MA, died April 17, 2020. He is survived by his first spouse, Gay Schuldt Mikelson, of Iowa City, IA and their three children: son, Dana Mikelson, and his partner, Michael Chase, of Washington, DC; son, Joel Mikelson, and his spouse, Frances DeChoudens, of Loxahatchee, FL; daughter, Kelly Mikelson, and her spouse, Abraham Wickelgren, their children, Maya Mikelson, and Justin Wickelgren, of Austin, TX; and, spouse, Patricia Sheppard, of Belmont, MA; step-daughter, Arwen Duffy, and her spouse, Sean Duffy, and their children, Jack Duffy and James Duffy, of Valencia, CA. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen (Henry) Mikelson and father, Clarence Harvey Mikelson, both of Clarion, IA.
Thomas Mikelson was born in Clarion, IA, and attended the local schools. Four of his classmates from middle and high schools remained life long friends, and met, annually, until 2018: Rev. Dr. David Schuldt, of Iowa City, IA (who passed away in May 2019 and was the Director of the Wesley Foundation of the University of Iowa); Dr. Jerry Ladman, of Worthington, OH; Richard Paul of Oswego, IL; and Robert Lindemeyer, of Ames, IA. Additionally, Rev. Schuldt and Rev. Mikelson were brothers-in-law during the course of his first marriage.
He graduated from Cornell College in 1958, majoring in Philosophy. He completed his Bachelor of Divinity and Master of Theology degree in Hebrew Wisdom Literature at University of Chicago in 1962 and 1966, respectively. While at the University of Chicago, he answered the call to Seminarians in the United States by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to hold a round the clock Prayer Vigil in Washington, D.C. until passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He received his Doctor of Theology degree from Harvard Divinity School in 1988, with a thesis on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He has taught at Cornell College, the University of Iowa, and Harvard Divinity School.
He was ordained a Unitarian Universalist Minister in 1971 at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Iowa City and served there from 1971 to 1983. He was an Interim Minister at First Parish Brookline, MA; First Parish Dedham, MA; and, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs, NY. He was Senior Minister at First Parish Cambridge, MA from 1989 to 2006.
Rev. Mikelson was a tenor. He sang solos in his home Church from an early age. He sang in All State Chorus and was part of a Men's Quartet. He particulary liked singing a cappella. He wrote hymns; his most well known, "Wake Now my Senses," was composed for the ordination of Rev. Charity Rowley at First Parish Arlington, MA. She was, formerly, the Director of Religious Education at the UU Society of Iowa City during Rev. Mikelson's tenure, and lives in Iowa City.
He was a photographer and showed his work at several galleries in Cambridge, MA and North Adams, MA. He was part of a group show at the Griffin Museum-Photography in Winchester, MA.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled, as circumstances allow, at First Parish Cambridge. MA. Burial will be private. Arrangements are being made by Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, Belmont, MA. Please leave remembrances at: brownandhickey.com/listings. In lieu of flowers, kindly make any contributions to: The Minister's Discretionary Fund, First Parish Cambridge, 3 Church St, Cambridge, MA 02138.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020