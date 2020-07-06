Thomas Joseph Sinnott
Iowa City - Thomas Joseph Sinnott, 70, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at UIHC.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Joseph Sia officiating. Military Honors will follow the service. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City.
Tom was born on November 23, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Arthur and Lucy (Krasinski) Sinnott. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. On July 6, 1984 Tom married Pamela Kane in Iowa City.
Tom was employed for 31 years at IAC (formerly Sheller-Globe).
He was an avid Hawkeye and New York Yankee fan. Tom enjoyed golfing, doing crossword puzzles, and watching his favorite game shows. He was a talker and cherished time spent with his friends at the Hilltop and especially his family.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Cassim Igram and his team and Dr. Joshua Holt at UIHC for the care and compassion they extended toward Tom.
Tom is survived by his wife, Pam, and their two children and five grandchildren, James (Cassie) of Cedar Rapids and their children, Elijah, Coleton, and Rhyan, and Brianne (Nate) Merino of Iowa City and their children, Iyana and Connor; his three siblings, Patricia, Arthur, and Lenny; his mother-in-law, Shirley Kane of Dubuque; brothers and sisters-in-law, Candi (Joel), Bob, Wanda (Rich), Ron (Doreen), Stanley Jr, and Mike (Carrie).
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, Stanley Kane Sr., and siblings, Lorraine, James, and Rosemary.
The family request no flowers. They prefer donations be made to the Tom Sinnott Memorial Fund.
Due to COVID please respect wearing of masks and social distancing at all events.
