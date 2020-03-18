Services
Riverside - Thomas G. Lacina, age 62, of Riverside, Iowa, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, private graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Riverside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and open to the public. The family request no flowers or memorials at this time. To share a thought, memory or online condolence with Tom's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
