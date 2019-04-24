Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:30 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
Thomas M. "Tom" McTaggart Obituary
Thomas M. "Tom" McTaggart

Coralville - Thomas Michael "Tom" McTaggart, 54, of Coralville, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10am Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where a Parish Rosary will be recited beginning at 3:30pm. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019
