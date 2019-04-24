|
|
Thomas M. "Tom McTaggart
Coralville - Thomas Michael "Tom" McTaggart, 54, of Coralville, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where a Parish Rosary will be recited beginning at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Tom's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Thomas was born December 19, 1964, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the son of William and Patricia (Vit) McTaggart. His family moved to Coralville in 1966 where he attended Kirkwood Elementary School, Northwest Junior High and graduated from West High School with the Class of 1983. He went on to the University of Iowa where he double majored with degrees in History and Political Science. Tom had a respect for intelligence, and he shared this with all those around him. Most recently he has been a para-educator at City High School thoroughly enjoying teaching young adults. Tom understood that the youth of our day were the leaders and our world of tomorrow. He was also a Master Electrician in his past.
Tom loved life from an early age, always active in most sports in school, especially baseball, football and most water sports. As an adult golf had taken hold as his sport, playing with his many friends and family. Tom has always loved animals, especially his dogs. But nothing was more important to him than his family!
His family includes his mother, Pat; three siblings, Patti McTaggart, Bill McTaggart (Velina), and Julie Homewood (Mike); nieces and nephews, Ann-Marie McTaggart, Mary Beth McTaggart, Christopher McTaggart, Cory Homewood (Michelle), Kelsey Laverdiere (Ron), Kady Homewood, and Kylec Homewood (Noah Cutler); 2 great-nieces, Kya and Ryles Laverdiere; his beloved Aunts and Uncles; former wives, Linda Meyer and Lisa Cahill and children, Morgan and her children, Kayla and Addison; Cassie and her son, Liam; Mackenzie and Chance. Tom's golf family would be all those from Cedar Valley Golf Course "The Badlands" in Tipton; and his school family, even though he graduated from West High School, the City High staff and faculty were the best in his book! Tom's dad, Bill died earlier in 1995.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019