Thomas R. Falls
Burlington - Thomas R. Falls, 88, of Burlington died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Born May 26, 1932 in Oxford, Iowa he was the son of Richard Burton and Ellen Elizabeth (Doty) Falls. He married Patricia Ann Keeler on May 17, 1958.
Tom was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Iowa City. After high school he joined the Air Force serving just after the end of the Korean War. Upon returning home, he joined the Iowa State Patrol where he served as a state trooper for 30 years until his retirement in 1987. He was known by all his colleagues and friends as "Trooper Tom".
He was of the Catholic faith. He loved the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, all animals and was always there to babysit his grand dogs.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Falls of Burlington; five children, Deborah Bonar and Timothy (Nina) Falls of Chandler, AZ, Mike Falls of Burlington and Kerri Falls and Patrick Thomas (Julia) Falls of Chandler AZ; seven grandchildren, Matt, Morgan, Jacob, Drew, Tommie, Tatum and Ana; three great grandchildren and one sister Nancy Pagnucco of Hudson, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Janet White and one brother Robert Falls.
Due to the recent pandemic, there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded and entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel. Inurnment will be held in Oxford, Iowa next to his parents.
