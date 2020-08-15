1/1
Thomas Rowland
Thomas Rowland

Solon - Thomas Rowland, 63, of Solon, died unexpectedly Monday, August 10, 2020 following a biking accident. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Solon. A Rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 19, 2020, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW. Online condolences may be left for the family as well as a full obituary available at www.broshchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
Brosh Chapel
AUG
19
Rosary
03:30 PM
Brosh Chapel
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
