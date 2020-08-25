Thomas W. Logel
North Liberty - Thomas William Logel, 70, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, August 17, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com
.
Thomas was born on March 25, 1950, in Muscatine, the son of Alvin William and Dorothy Marie O'Toole Logel. He married Sherilyn TeStrake on June 16, 1973, at St. Mary's Church.
Tom graduated from the University of Iowa with his bachelor's degree in General Science. He retired from Heartland Express after 26 years of service. Tom enjoyed gardening. He loved having fish inside and outside.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Sheri of North Liberty.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers James Logel and Gary Logel.