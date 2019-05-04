Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Unitarian Universalist Society
2355 Oakdale Road
Coralville, IA
Webster, NY - Tim Thomas 1955-2019

Tim Thomas passed away on April 20, 2019 in Webster, NY. He is survived by his wife Margaret Thomas, his father Allen Thomas (Nancy), siblings Anne (Paul) and Brian. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Thomas and nephew Jordan (Anne).

A memorial service for Tim will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Society at 2355 Oakdale Road, Coralville, IA on May 15th at 1:30 p.m. Gifts should be directed to First Inversion Vocal Ensemble of Rochester NY c/o Lee Wright of firstinversion.org.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 4, 2019
