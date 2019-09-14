Services
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway - Waterloo
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA 50701
319-233-3393
Tina Marie (Springer) Lang

Waterloo - Tina Marie Lang (Springer) passed away on September 1, 2019 at 8:07pm at her residence the Harmony House Healthcare Center in Waterloo, Iowa.

Tina was a long time resident at the Harmony House and mother to two sons: Travis and Cody Lang. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and JoAnne Monroy and her sisters Brenda Springer, Susan Arbizo, and Julienne Young. She is survived by her brothers and sisters Deb Furler, Steve Springer, and Eugene and Monyetta Gills, her nieces and nephews: Jessica Warrender, Robbie Furler, Jaime Springer, Jason Furler, William Arbizo, Jeremy Springer, David Furler, Allisca Arbizo, Jeffery Furler, Ashley Springer, Steffanie Springer, Cory Springer, and Monyetta Gills.

Tina was a passionate person who loved with her whole heart. She was a caring and affectionate friend and mother. She loved to laugh and enjoyed nature. She leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and overcoming hardships most couldn't comprehend, all with a beautifully positive attitude and she never gave up.

Private family ran services will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway Ave is assisting the family.

www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 14, 2019
