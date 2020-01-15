Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Tracy L. Wray

Tracy L. Wray Obituary
Tracy L. Wray

Amana - Tracy L. Wray, age 51 of Amana died suddenly Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo.

Services celebrating Tracy's life will be held at 11am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Oxford United Methodist Church, where there will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the services and following the services during the reception. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please go to the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
