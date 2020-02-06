|
|
Trinette Lang
Coralville - Trinette D. Lang, age 47, of Coralville, Iowa, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her mother's residence in North Liberty following a courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family of Trinette. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Trinette Denise Lang was born on July 11, 1972, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Lee Batte and Rose Annetter Johnson. She attended school in Waterloo, Iowa and received her GED from the Hawkeye Institute of Technology. She also attended Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids, majoring in business. Trinette worked for the University of Iowa Food and Nutrition Services, Wal-Mart and Lantern Park Dining Services.
In her free time, Trinette enjoyed spending time with her family, word puzzles, listening to music and trying her luck out at the casinos, especially Riverside.
Trinette is survived by her three children, Joseph Farmer (Hannah) of Iowa City, Iowa, Rontavius Farmer (Sadie) and Shalee Johnson all of Coralville, Iowa; one granddaughter, Jovonna Farmer; her mother, Rose Lang-Sanders (Albert) of North Liberty, Iowa; her father, Robert Lee Batte of Waterloo, Iowa; four brothers, Derrius Lang (Shelby) of Iowa City, Iowa, Darius Lang (Mollie) of Coralville, Iowa; Christopher Lang (Misty) of Oxford, Iowa and Jaime Lang (Kristen) of New Hall, Iowa; maternal grandfather, Roosevelt Johnson (Betty) of Cedar Rapids; three uncles, Johnnie Sanders and Emmitt Johnson, both of Waterloo, Iowa and James Johnson of Newton, Iowa; six aunts, Denise Sanders of Waterloo, Iowa, Yvonne Johnson and Linda Allen, both of Salt Lake City, Utah, Juanita Batte of Coralville, Iowa, Brenda Fisher (Johnnie) of Waterloo, Iowa and Theresa Johnson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Luther Batte Sr. and Annie Thomas; maternal grandmother, Rosie Etta Johnson; one uncle, Luther Batte Jr.; one aunt, Diane Sanders; one nephew, Javon Cavuota-Lang
The family wishes to extend a thank you to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, especially Dr. Berg and Staff, as well as Iowa City Hospice for their tremendous care and support.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020