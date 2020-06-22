Troy L. Langos
North Liberty - Troy Louis Langos was born September 17, 1971, the son of Kathy Langos and Joseph Lewis. He graduated from Johnston High School, Buena Vista University with a Bachelors of Arts Degree, and he received his Masters Degree from the University of Iowa. Troy was united in marriage on July 5, 2001, to Karen Bailey. They made their home in the Iowa City and North Liberty communities. Troy was a social studies and history teacher at West High in Iowa City, where he also coached wrestling and girls soccer. He had a love of music and enjoyed sharing his musical talents. He also loved to laugh and made others laugh as well. Troy died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Parkview Manor in Wellman, Iowa, following a long illness at the age of 48 years.
Troy is survived by his wife Karen of North Liberty; a daughter, Bailey; his parents, Joseph Lewis and Kathy Langos of Pleasant Hill; a brother, Shane (Lori) Langos of Urbandale; and 2 nephews, Mitchell and Chase Langos. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
There will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be directed to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation, www.iccsdfoundation.org Cremation rites have been entrusted to the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.