Troy L. Langos
1971 - 2020
Troy L. Langos

North Liberty - Troy Louis Langos was born September 17, 1971, the son of Kathy Langos and Joseph Lewis. He graduated from Johnston High School, Buena Vista University with a Bachelors of Arts Degree, and he received his Masters Degree from the University of Iowa. Troy was united in marriage on July 5, 2001, to Karen Bailey. They made their home in the Iowa City and North Liberty communities. Troy was a social studies and history teacher at West High in Iowa City, where he also coached wrestling and girls soccer. He had a love of music and enjoyed sharing his musical talents. He also loved to laugh and made others laugh as well. Troy died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Parkview Manor in Wellman, Iowa, following a long illness at the age of 48 years.

Troy is survived by his wife Karen of North Liberty; a daughter, Bailey; his parents, Joseph Lewis and Kathy Langos of Pleasant Hill; a brother, Shane (Lori) Langos of Urbandale; and 2 nephews, Mitchell and Chase Langos. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

There will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be directed to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation, www.iccsdfoundation.org Cremation rites have been entrusted to the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona. www.powellfuneralhomes.com




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Powell Funeral Home
504 12th Street
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-3200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Troy was an amazing teacher, wrestling coach, and human being. He had a incredible heart that was hard to match. I took a class with him at West High and his teaching skills were second to none. I used to workout with him and his work ethic was hard to match. I can't express the sorrow that I feel at his passing. Words cannot describe what I feel right now. I have so many great memories from him. He is so lovable and so amazing. Troy, you have a heart infinitly better than gold and are a role model for all students as well as athletes!! I love you and will miss you dearly.
Omar Maktabi
Student
