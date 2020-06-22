Troy was an amazing teacher, wrestling coach, and human being. He had a incredible heart that was hard to match. I took a class with him at West High and his teaching skills were second to none. I used to workout with him and his work ethic was hard to match. I can't express the sorrow that I feel at his passing. Words cannot describe what I feel right now. I have so many great memories from him. He is so lovable and so amazing. Troy, you have a heart infinitly better than gold and are a role model for all students as well as athletes!! I love you and will miss you dearly.

Omar Maktabi

Student