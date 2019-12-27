|
Valerie Hardison
Iowa City - Valerie Hardison, 61, of Iowa City, went to bed and woke up in the presence of her Lord Jesus on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 am on Tuesday, December 31 at Resurrection Assembly of God, 1330 Keokuk Street, Iowa City, with Pastor Joseph Lear officiating. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Cemetery in East Moline, IL. Family will have a greeting time from 8:30 - 9:30 am, prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be directed toward the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation (FACF).
Valerie was born September 13, 1958 in Rock Island, IL, daughter of Dewayne and LaDonna VanKlaveren of Moline Ill.
She graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, IL and was a graduate of Black Hawk Community College, Moline, IL.
She met her husband of 41 years, John Hardison going to a youth rally at First Assembly of God Church in Bettendorf, IA in 1975. They were married June 6, 1978. They moved from Davenport to Iowa City in 1979.
Valerie worked as a bank teller, secretary, and typed surgical reports for the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics. For the last 30 years she was a loving housewife.
Her loves were her Lord and Savior, her many house plants, any and all animals especially dogs of all kinds, and being outside. She loved walking all over Iowa City and always had dog treats in her purse that she shared with her many 4-legged friends along the way.
Valerie is survived by her husband, John, and her mother, LaDonna.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Yvette Weideman, and her dad, Dewayne VanKlaveren.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019