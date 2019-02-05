|
|
Verna L. Cox
Iowa City - Verna L. Cox, 78 longtime Iowa City area resident, died Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11am until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to eastern Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 5, 2019