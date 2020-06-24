Verna Olson
Verna Olson

Coralville - Verna L. Olson, 95, of Coralville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 27th, from 11:30 to 1:30 pm at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, in Coralville. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Please respect social distancing and masks are strongly recommended. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank (formerly the Crisis Center of Johnson County)

Survivors include her children, Jon Olson (Bev) of Fall River, Wisconsin, Jim Olson (Karen) of Cicero, Indiana, Virginia Thompson (Gary) of Coralville, Marc Olson (Susan) of Iowa City and Tim Olson (Trina) of Claremore, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Doug Thompson, Jennifer Guffey, Lisa Olson, Luke Olson, Andrew Olson, Jeff Olson, Mitchell Olson, Bradley Olson, Emaleah Olson, Miranda Olson and Ben Olson; 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
