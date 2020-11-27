1/1
Vernon F. "Vern" Koenighain
Vernon F. "Vern" Koenighain

Oxford - Vernon Francis Koenighain, 69, of Oxford, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Public graveside services with military honors will take place at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford at 2pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Private family services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The services will be livestreamed for friends and extended family. Please share your support and memories with Vern's family and find a link to the livestream details on his Livestream Link at www.gayandciha.com under obituaries. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Vern's family and his services.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral And Cremation Service
134 E Main St
Oxford, IA 52322
(319) 338-1132
