Vicki Ann Maher



Vicki Ann Maher passed away unexpectedly in her Bellevue home on May 20, 2020. She was 76 years old. Vicki was born to William Thomas Maher (Woody) and Ada Marjorie Maher on May 12, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa. The oldest of three siblings, she moved with her family to Washington State in 1957. Graduating from Othello High School in 1962, she earned her BA from Eastern Washington University in 1966.



Vicki was married to Richard Corbin from the late 60's to the early 70's. She was married to the love of her life, Robert Scovill, from 1978 until his death in 2015.



Vicki worked as a Disability Adjudicator for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, her employer for over 40 years. In her position, she was a fierce advocate for her clients to ensure they received their due benefits.



In spite of her limited mobility, Vicki led a very active life pursuing her various interests with passion. In her younger years, she raised and showed Schipperke dogs, travelled, and sailed and boated with her brothers in Alaska. Vicki loved music and was a member of "Leon Lifers," a group of fans of the legendary Leon Russell, traveling to see him in concert on multiple occasions. She was an avid Seahawks fan, and though she never made it to a game, she was cheering from home every time they played. In addition to her dog companions, Vicki also had a pet parrot, Kiwi, for 26 years.



Vicki always had a soft spot for animals and in later years became very involved with greyhound rescue, rescuing two greyhounds herself as well as making very generous charitable donations to their cause.



Vicki had an extremely generous heart and her friends and family in her close circle were often recipients of her thoughtful and extravagant gifts, including travel and jewelry. She had exquisite taste and loved shopping for the "perfect" gift. Vicki was equally generous with charitable causes that she held dear, especially those that provided medical or rehabilitation care to animals in need. She also regularly contributed to the medical expenses of pets for acquaintances, and even strangers who did not have the resources to seek treatment for their pets.



Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and brother William Thomas Maher lll. She is survived by her brother Mike Maher (Sheryl Hales) of Sequim, WA, niece Jenner Maher of Dublin, OH, best friend Sandie Mathews of Seattle, WA, childhood friend Conni Lynch of Iowa City, Iowa, her final Schipperke companion, Kodi, her parrot, Kiwi, and many friends who will miss her deeply. In true Vicki fashion, she made arrangements to ensure that both Kodi and Kiwi would be well taken care of following her passing.



In accordance with Vicki's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. If you wish to honor Vicki's memory, please make a donation to your favorite animal charity.



Vicki will be interred at Memory Gardens in Iowa City, Iowa.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store