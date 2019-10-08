Services
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Vicki L. Schjelderup Obituary
Vicki L. Schjelderup

Iowa City - Vicki L. Schjelderup age 70 of Clinton, passed away Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Thursday 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Vicki was born on Feb. 4, 1949 in Clinton, the daughter of Harold and Leona (Buell) Whiting. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. She was a homemaker and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Vicki was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Vicki is survived by her sister, Carolyn Sweeney; four nieces, Sharon (Bruce) Rounds, Tammy (Troy) Lewis, Shelly Kyarsgaard, and Debbie Johnson; several great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
