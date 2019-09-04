|
Vicki Rhoads
Victor - Vicki Kay Rhoads, 66, of Victor, and formerly of Williamsburg, died on August 22, 2019, at her home.
No services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Vickie Kay Rhoads Memorial Fund.
Vicki was born on November 8, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Aaron and Alyce Mitchell Hewitt. She lived in several communities in the Midwest prior to moving to Marion, Iowa. She was a 1972 graduate of Marion High School.
On May 13, 1981, she was united in marriage with Fred Rhoads, in Williamsburg, Iowa. The couple lived in Williamsburg and later moved to Victor in 2011. Vicki was employed as a prep cook at several restaurants throughout her life.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Fred of Victor. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Judy Meyer, Charla Farnum and Carole Warner.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019