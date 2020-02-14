|
Vicky Bergstrom
Swedesburg - Victoria Anderson Bergstrom, 97, a lifelong resident of Swedesburg, Iowa, passed away peacefully in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, at Swedesburg Lutheran Church, Swedesburg, Iowa from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Swedesburg Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Youngquist officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the Swedesburg Church Parish Hall.
Although known as Vicky, she was born Anna Ruby Victoria Anderson on her family farm on May 25, 1922, the daughter of C. Edwin and Emelia (Lindeen) Anderson. As a young girl, she loved riding her horse down to the catawba tree grove on the Anderson farm. She recalled with deep affection her parents taking in several young immigrant men from Sweden as they arrived in the USA to establish a new life in this Swedish community.
Survivors include her children: Vicki Lee Reschly of Denver, CO, Ann (Bill) Sindlinger of Cedar Rapids, IA, Elizabeth Graber of Iowa City, IA, Brian (Diane) Bergstrom of Cedar Rapids IA, and AFS student Maria Louisa Sequeiros of Cuzco, Peru; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Arvid and Joan Anderson of Crawfordsville, IA, many loyal and caring nieces and nephews, as well as a host of dear friends that she always held close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, Melvin (Meg) Bergstrom who died in 2011, sons-in-law Christian Reschly and Doug Graber, her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Lenore Anderson, as well as all her Bergstrom in-laws.
